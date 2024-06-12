The Cast of Stereophonic Will Perform at the Tony Awards; Presenters Announced

The cast of the Tony-nominated play Stereophonic will perform at the 77th Annual Tony Awards. They join the casts of Tony Award-nominated musicals and revivals Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who's Tommy and Water for Elephants performing on the night.

The exclusion of Stereophonic in the initially announced lineup of performances for the night led to an outcry on social media.

The music will be performed by the actors who portray the unnamed band of Stereophonic: Will Brill as Reg, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana and Chris Stack as Simon. The cast of the play also features Eli Gelb and Andrew R. Butler as recording session engineers Grover and Charlie.

Also announced is the lineup of stars presenting on the night, which includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Nate Burleson, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Gad, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sean Hayes, Taraji P. Henson, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Angelina Jolie, Nick Jonas, Idina Menzel, Ashley Park, Jim Parsons, Wendell Pierce, Ben Platt, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, Solomon Thomas, Taylor Tomlinson, Pete Townshend, Tamara Tunie, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Jeffrey Wright.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will be broadcast live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center—housing the event for the first time in its history—on June 16. The ceremony will air on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.