 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The Cast of Stereophonic Will Perform at the Tony Awards; Presenters Announced

News
by Darryn King • Jun 12, 2024
Andrew R. Butler, Sarah Pidgeon, Chris Stack, Juliana Canfield in "Stereophonic"
(Photo: Chelcie Parry)

The cast of the Tony-nominated play Stereophonic will perform at the 77th Annual Tony Awards. They join the casts of Tony Award-nominated musicals and revivals Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s KitchenIllinoise, Merrily We Roll AlongSuffs, The OutsidersThe Who's Tommy and Water for Elephants performing on the night.

The exclusion of Stereophonic in the initially announced lineup of performances for the night led to an outcry on social media.

The music will be performed by the actors who portray the unnamed band of Stereophonic: Will Brill as Reg, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana and Chris Stack as Simon. The cast of the play also features Eli Gelb and Andrew R. Butler as recording session engineers Grover and Charlie.

Also announced is the lineup of stars presenting on the night, which includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Nate Burleson, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Gad, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sean Hayes, Taraji P. Henson, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Angelina Jolie, Nick Jonas, Idina Menzel, Ashley Park, Jim Parsons, Wendell Pierce, Ben Platt, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, Solomon Thomas, Taylor Tomlinson, Pete Townshend, Tamara Tunie, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Jeffrey Wright.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will be broadcast live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center—housing the event for the first time in its history—on June 16. The ceremony will air on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. 

Related Shows

Merrily We Roll Along

from $412.62

Cabaret

from $86.21

The Outsiders

from $71.32

Water for Elephants

from $62.44

Suffs

from $62.44

The Who's Tommy

from $62.44

Hell's Kitchen

from $61.39

Stereophonic

from $71.32

Illinoise

from $65.31
View All (9)

Star Files

Will Brill

Juliana Canfield

Eli Gelb

Tom Pecinka

Sarah Pidgeon

Chris Stack
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. It’s Their Time! See Exclusive Photos of the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners
  2. A Hairspray Revival May Be Broadway-Bound
  3. Adam Guettel's Floyd Collins, Ibsen's Ghosts and More Join Lincoln Center Theater's 40th Anniversary Season
Back to Top