 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Chicago's Alyssa Milano, Cabaret's Auli’i Cravalho & Adam Lambert and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 25, 2024
Adam Lambert, Auli'i Cravalho and Paul Wontorek
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

New stars are taking the stage every day and The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is catching up with them all.

Nineties TV darling Alyssa Milano made her Broadway debut as Chicago’s Roxie Hart on September 16. See her sit down with host Fadal to talk about her multi-layered murderess.

In a parallel Kander and Ebb universe, Cabaret recently welcomed Auli’i Cravalho and Adam Lambert to the Kit Kat Club as Broadway’s newest Sally Bowles and Emcee. Hear their takes on the iconic characters in a conversation with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

Alyssa Milano in "Chicago" (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Phillip Boykin is Hadestown’s reigning king of the underworld. Learn about the path that led him to his throne in his walk-and-talk with correspondent Charlie Cooper.

& Juliet has been winning over Broadway audiences for two years, and now it’s ready to take the rest of the country by storm. Peek inside the rehearsal room for the musical’s larger-than-life national tour.

Maybe Happy Ending, starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen, is an original musical about love, loss and robots taking over the Belasco Theatre next month. Meet the cast and creative team to learn why this quirky show is primed to join the mainstream musical theater lexicon.

Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza play their final performance as Young Allie and Noah in Broadway’s The Notebook on October 6. See them bid their characters farewell with an exclusive in-studio performance of the song “Sadness and Joy.”

The Broadway League kicked off ¡Viva! Broadway, its celebration of Latinx theater artists, with a launch party at the Museum of Broadway. Look inside the event, which unveiled a brand-new exhibit.

This week’s episode of The Broadway Show also announces the 2024 Broadway Across America/Black Theatre Coalition Regional Apprenticeship. Find out more about the program and how to apply.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, September 25 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Related Shows

Chicago

from $80.02

Wicked

from $134.40

Aladdin

from $75.95

Hadestown

from $68.36

& Juliet

from $91.58

Cabaret

from $79.20

The Notebook

from $60.49

Maybe Happy Ending

from $63.74
View All (8)

Star Files

Phillip Boykin

John Cardoza

Auli’i Cravalho

Darren Criss

Adam Lambert

Alyssa Milano

Mary Kate Morrissey

Adi Roy

Helen J Shen

Jordan Tyson
View All (10)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Rob Marshall to Direct Film Adaptation of Guys and Dolls
  2. The Notebook's Joy Woods and Jordan Tyson to Join Audra McDonald in Broadway Revival of Gypsy
  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Fallon and More to Join All In on Broadway
Back to Top