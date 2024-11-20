A Week of Wicked, Character Study with Sutton Foster, Alaska Thunderf*ck and More on The Broadway Show

This week on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, we're following the yellow brick road to the feverishly anticipated premiere of Wicked: Part One. We also step onto a few red carpets to celebrate Broadway's latest openings and check in with the stars on and off-Broadway.

Paul Wontorek and Alaska Thunderf*ck

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Wicked hits movie theaters Friday, November 22, and The Broadway Show celebrated the Broadway-Hollywood synergy at the film's New York City premiere. Watch Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek chat with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and more on the green carpet.

The Wicked film's costume designer Paul Tazewell also offers a peek inside his Emerald City couture. See him give Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens a tour of the movie's greatest looks.

And to round out our week of Wicked, see Broadway's witches—Mary Kate Morrissey and Alexandra Socha—perform the musical's tear-jerking duet, "For Good," in the Broadway.com studio.

Elsewhere in the Broadway universe, Sutton Foster shows us how she gets in character as Once Upon a Mattress' rough-around-the-edges Princess Winnifred in the return of Broadway.com's Character Study series. She plays her final Broadway performance at the Hudson Theatre on November 30, but from December 10-January 5, 2025, you can catch her and her Prince Dauntless (Michael Urie) on the West Coast in a four-week run at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre.

The Outsiders' Tony-nominated Johnny Cade, Sky Lakota-Lynch, takes a walk to work with correspondent Charlie Cooper. Hear him talk about bringing his Native culture to his work and the show that moved him from the football field to the stage.

It's opening night on Broadway! Step onto the red carpet at the opening of Tammy Faye, the new musical about televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, and the opening of Elf, Broadway's jolly offering for the holiday season.

Alaska Thunderf*ck, a RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars champion, writes and stars in Drag: The Musical at New World Stages. See Alaska sit down with Wontorek to talk about building a show from scratch and stumbling into a career as an international role model.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, November 20 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.