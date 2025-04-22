Odds & Ends: Phillip Boykin Returns to Hadestown, Pamela Anderson Joins Williamstown Summer Season and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Phillip Boykin Returns to Broadway's Underworld

Phillip Boykin rejoins the cast of Hadestown at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on April 22, joining current ensemble member KC Dela Cruz, who takes over the role of Eurydice through May 4. Boykin will play the role of Hades through August 31, with Matthew Patrick Quinn will playing the role of Hades from May 20 through June 1. As previously announced, Myra Molloy will join the company as Eurydice on May 6, starring alongside Ali Louis Bourzgui as Orpheus.

Cynthia Erivo Gives Voice to Wicked

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, who stars as Elphaba in the Wicked films and will host the 2025 Tony Awards, is narrating a new audiobook of Gregory Maguire’s Wicked, out July 1 from Recorded Books. First published in 1995, the novel that inspired the Broadway blockbuster reimagines The Wizard of Oz from the green girl’s point of view. For the first time, Elphaba’s journey will be voiced by someone who has played her, with Wicked: For Good, the second installment of the film adaptation, set to hit theaters on November 21, 2025. Consider it a new way to get lost in Oz.

Pamela Anderson to Star in Tennessee Williams' Camino Real at Williamstown Theatre Festival

Following her Golden Globe and SAG Award-nominated performance in The Last Showgirl, Pamela Anderson will star in Tennessee Williams’ Camino Real as Marguerite—a former courtesan—alongside Emmy Award winner Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Kilroy and Whitney Peak as Esmerelda. It will be Anderson's first return to the stage since playing Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicago in 2022. It will also be the first significant revival of the play since the 1999 Williamstown production, reimagined and directed by Obie Award and Lucille Lortel Award-winning director Dustin Wills. Performances are July 19 through August 3.

Rob Madge's My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) to Have Its New York Premiere

My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) will have its long-awaited New York premiere this spring, with performances set for June 13, 14 and 15 at New York City Center. The show, written and performed by Rob Madge, was slated for a 2024 Broadway run, which was postponed indefinitely. Directed by Luke Sheppard with songs by Pippa Cleary, the play follows a family’s journey as they explore a son’s love for all things Disney and theater—and their identity as a queer human.

Sunset Boulevard’s Tom Francis to Tackle War Drama

Tom Francis, currently appearing opposite Nicole Scherzinger in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway through July 13, has joined the cast of Netflix's World War II drama The Mosquito Bowl. Directed by Peter Berg and based on Buzz Bissinger’s nonfiction book, the film follows a group of Marines who stage a legendary football game ahead of the Battle of Okinawa. According to Variety, Francis will star alongside Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård and Ray Nicholson.

Jeff Ross Sets Pre-Broadway Tour of Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride

Jeff Ross, nicknamed the "Roastmaster General," will perform an eight-week summer tour of his show Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride. The show is eyeing a subsequent stint on Broadway, no dates or venue yet announced. “Ever since my Aunt Bess took me to see Jackie Mason on Broadway when I was young, I’ve daydreamed about performing my own classy and uncensored one-man show,” said Ross in a statement. “I’m honored and excited by the opportunity to share my origin story of how I became the motherf*n Roastmaster General! This new show is designed to be a cathartic experience shared with others–I encourage you to bring friends that you care about, people that might be going through tough times. I will shake them out of it with an evening of uncensored jokes, uplifting stories, songs and even some live roasting of the bravest volunteers.”