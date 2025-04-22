2025 Drama League Nominations Announced; Idina Menzel, Helen J Shen, Nicole Scherzinger, Lea Salonga and More Up for Awards

The Drama League has announced the nominees for the 2025 Drama League Awards. Honoring Broadway and off-Broadway achievements, the nominations were announced by Sarah Hyland and Orville Peck at the official announcement event held at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community—the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide.

The 91st Annual Drama League Awards will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16.

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

The Antiquities

Becoming Eve

English

Good Bones

Good Night, and Good Luck

Here There Are Blueberries

John Proctor Is the Villain

Liberation

Oh, Mary!

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Purpose

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Walden

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

The Cherry Orchard

Eureka Day

Ghosts

Glengarry Glen Ross

Home

Othello

Romeo + Juliet

A Streetcar Named Desire

Vanya

Wine in the Wilderness

Yellow Face

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

BOOP! The Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Drag: The Musical

Just in Time

Macbeth In Stride

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat

Real Women Have Curves

Smash

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

The Last Five Years

Once Upon a Mattress

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Knud Adams, English

Saheem Ali, Good Bones

David Cromer, Good Night, And Good Luck

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Tyne Rafaeli, Becoming Eve

Anna D. Shapiro, Eureka Day

Danya Taymor, John Proctor is The Villain

Whitney White, Liberation

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Sam Yates, Vanya



OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.

Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical

Susan Stroman, Smash

Alex Timbers, Just In Time

Annie Tippe, Three Houses

Sergio Trujillo, Real Women Have Curves

George C. Wolfe, Gypsy



DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE

Tala Ashe, English

Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash

Stori Ayers, Home

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Kit Connor, Romeo+Juliet

Tatianna Córdoba, Real Women Have Curves

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Kieran Culkin, Glengarry Glen Ross

André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Tommy Dorfman, Becoming Eve

Robert Downey, Jr., McNeal

Adam Driver, Hold On To Me Darling

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Amber Gray, Eureka Day

David Greenspan, I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan

Jonathan Groff, Just In Time

Jake Gyllenhaal, Othello

Ryan J. Haddad, Hold Me In The Water

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Robyn Hurder, Smash

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Nick Jonas, The Last Five Years

Ramin Karimloo, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Gracie Lawrence, Just In Time

Beth Leavel, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Idina Menzel, Redwood

Paul Mescal, A Streetcar Named Desire

Jinkx Monsoon, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Marjan Neshat, English

Sandra Oh, The Welkin

Lily Rabe, Ghosts

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Lea Salonga, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Andrew Scott, Vanya

Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Ephraim Sykes, Our Town

Alaska Thunderf*ck, Drag: The Musical

Adrienne Warren, The Last Five Years

Denzel Washington, Othello

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Kara Young, Purpose and Table 17



The Drama League also acknowledged the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer’s lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.



Annaleigh Ashford, All In

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Norbert Leo Butz, Vladimir

Sutton Foster, Once Upon a Mattress

Neil Patrick Harris, Shit. Meet. Fan.

Patti LuPone, The Roommate

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Lin-Manuel Miranda, All In

Bernadette Peters, Stephen Sondheim: Old Friends



SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS (previously announced)

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater – Lea Salonga

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – Whitney White

Contribution to the Theater – Kate Navin and Audible Theater

Gratitude Award – Bob Greenblatt and Neil Meron

The Steering Committee is led by co-chairs Bonnie Comley and Darin Oduyoye and members Trish Chambers, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Fred Siegel, and Kumiko Yoshii. The Awards Honorary Committee, still in formation, includes Annaleigh Ashford, Danny Burstein, Sutton Foster, Richard Kind, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Lance Roberts and Will Swenson.