This Week on The Broadway Show: Michelle Williams, Tom Felton and Starry Opening Nights

This week, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is here to get you out of that pre-holiday slump. From divas to dogs gracing your screen, get your fill of The Great White Way with a breakdown of the packed episode.

Hear Kristin Chenoweth, F. Murray Abraham and The Queen of Versailles cast build anticipation around the show, officially open at the St. James Theatre.

Mark Strong, Lesley Manville and the company of Oedipus share why this retelling is a win on the opening night red carpet.

Chess champions Broadway as leads Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, Nicholas Christopher and more make their opening night moves.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child welcomes Tom Felton and the new Year 7 Broadway cast by bringing the magic for special red carpet interviews.

Death Becomes Her star Michelle Williams sits down with Fadal to chat about her recent Grammy nomination and the joy of inhabiting the character Viola Van Horn on Broadway.

Before Marjorie Prime boots up on Broadway, hear from the stacked cast: June Squibb, Cynthia Nixon, Danny Burstein and Christopher Lowell.

Talk about a treat! The Queen of Versailles' dog trainer Lydia DesRoche introduces the show's fluffiest stars, Adam and Marie Antoinette, to The Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook.

Jenna Bainbridge, who plays Nessarose in Wicked on Broadway and is the first ambulatory wheelchair user to do so, invites Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek into her home and opens up about her journey.

Aladdin's Ainsley Melham performs "Proud of Your Boy" in our studio.

The hills are alive with The Sound of Music, now on tour across North America. Get a sneak peek at the company in rehearsals

Meanwhile, at Juilliard the Drama Division’s Community Meeting welcomes John Gore to speak about philanthropy in theater and meet the John Gore/Broadway.com Fellows (class of 2028), the first students in Juilliard’s tuition-free Drama MFA Program. It’s an inspiring moment connecting today’s leaders with tomorrow’s artists.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, November 19 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.