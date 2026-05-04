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How to Watch the 2026 Tony Awards Nominations Announcement Live

Tune in May 5 as nominees are revealed for the 79th Annual Tony Awards

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 4, 2026

What to Know

  • 2026 Tony Awards nominations will be announced live May 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. ET, with early categories on CBS Mornings (CBS/Paramount+) and additional categories at 9:00 a.m. ET on the official Tony Awards YouTube channel
  • Watch the initial Tony nominations live on CBS or stream on Paramount+, with the full reveal on the official Tony Awards YouTube channel, hosted by Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss
  • The 79th Annual Tony Awards ceremony airs June 7, 2026 at Radio City Music Hall, hosted by P!NK and broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ (8–11 p.m. ET)

Nominations for the 79th Annual Tony Awards will be announced live tomorrow morning, May 5. Here's how to watch as the 2026 nominees are revealed:

A selection of categories will be announced beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on CBS Mornings. You can tune in to watch on CBS or stream on Paramount+.

The remaining categories will be announced by Tony nominee Uzo Aduba and Tony winner Darren Criss on the official Tony Awards YouTube channel at 9:00 a.m. ET. Check back throughout the day for Broadway.com's coverage, including live updates, reactions and analysis.

The 2026 Tony Awards winners will be announced during the ceremony on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, hosted by three-time Grammy Award winner P!NK. The ceremony will broadcast live to both coasts from 8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. ET/5:00p.m.–8:00 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Star Files

Uzo Aduba

Darren Criss

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