How to Watch the 2026 Tony Awards Nominations Announcement Live

Nominations for the 79th Annual Tony Awards will be announced live tomorrow morning, May 5. Here's how to watch as the 2026 nominees are revealed:

A selection of categories will be announced beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on CBS Mornings. You can tune in to watch on CBS or stream on Paramount+.

The remaining categories will be announced by Tony nominee Uzo Aduba and Tony winner Darren Criss on the official Tony Awards YouTube channel at 9:00 a.m. ET. Check back throughout the day for Broadway.com's coverage, including live updates, reactions and analysis.

The 2026 Tony Awards winners will be announced during the ceremony on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, hosted by three-time Grammy Award winner P!NK. The ceremony will broadcast live to both coasts from 8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. ET/5:00p.m.–8:00 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.