Pose Season Two Premieres, Hadestown Hits Headphones & More June Picks

The category is: June! Of course, we can't wait for the 73rd annual Tony Awards on June 9. But there is plenty more to get excited about this month: the release of the Hadestown cast recording, Vanessa Carlton’s Broadway debut, the return of Pose and more. See what the Broadway.com staff is looking forward to in the month of June!

June 4 - Little Women Opens Off-Broadway

Kate Hamill is known for writing and acting in innovative adaptations of classic novels for the stage, including Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility and William Makepeace Thackeray’s Vanity Fair. Her fresh take on Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women stars Hamill as the eldest sister Meg, Dear Evan Hansen original cast member Kristolyn Lloyd as Jo, Paola Sanchez Abreu as Beth and Carmen Zilles as Amy. The production is scheduled to run through June 29 at off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre.



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

“I'm obsessed with Kate Hamill. I saw her Pride and Prejudice adaptation on my birthday last year. I can’t wait to see how she has brought new life to Little Women. I know there is no better person to tackle this.”

June 7 - Hadestown Cast Recording Hits Earbuds

Hadestown fans are familiar with the recording from the musical’s off-Broadway bow, and now they will be able to hear the Broadway cast album! Tony nominees Eva Noblezada and André De Shields as well as Reeve Carney are among the new voices that will be on the album. Tony nominees Amber Gray and Patrick Page reprise their performances as Persephone and Hades, respectively, from the off-Broadway production.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

"With its haunting, folk-inflected score, Hadestown devotees have been waiting for the Broadway cast album. I can’t wait to put ‘Wait for Me’ on repeat and listen once again to Anaïs Mitchell’s evocative sound."

June 11 - Pose Season Two Premieres on FX

Ryan Murphy's hit FX series about late '80s New York City's ball culture is back! Pose was hailed in its first season for its vibrant portrayal of gay men and transgender women of color. Tony winner Billy Porter and New York stage alum Mj Rodriguez will return to their respective roles as Pray Tell, an outspoken house ball MC, and Blanca Rodriguez, a headstrong house mother. As previously reported, Patti LuPone is scheduled to guest-star.



Editorial Assistant Eric King

"I'm glad my campaign to move Pose's premiere from Tony night to two days later worked because I'll now be able to watch it. I can't wait to see what character Ryan Murphy has concocted for Patti LuPone."

June 27 - Vanessa Carlton Steps Into Beautiful

Songstress Vanessa Carlton is makin' her way downtown to the Theater District to make her Broadway debut in Beautiful. Known for popular hits like "A Thousand Miles" and "Ordinary Day," Carlton will lend her gorgeous vocals to the role of Carole King in the hit bio-musical. She joins a cast that includes Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Kara Lindsay as Cynthia Weil, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann and Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner.



National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert

"As an emotional teen in the early 2000s, Vanessa Carlton’s 'A Thousand Miles' really did it for me. I quickly became entranced by her songwriting and performing, but it was Carlton’s dedication to activism that cemented me as lifelong fan. I can’t wait to go back to Beautiful!"

June 29 - In the Key of Love Premieres on The Hallmark Channel

Laura Osnes is heading to the small screen! The two-time Tony nominee is set to star in the Hallmark Channel original movie In the Key of Love. The film with music follows Maggie (Osnes), who has returned to her childhood vacation spot after leaving a Nashville singing career to run her grandmother's wedding photography business. When she is hired to photograph for the sister of her ex, the promise of a renewed romance ignites.



News Editor Andy Lefkowitz

"I’m a sucker for a heartwarming TV movie. Add the luscious singing talents of Laura Osnes and Scott Michael Foster, and I’m there! This original Hallmark flick will be the perfect way to kick off summer."



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



June 3 - Dying City opens off-Broadway

June 9 - 73rd Annual Tony Awards

June 12 - Younger season six premieres

June 17-18 - Mel Brooks at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

June 19 - Rock of Ages begins at New World Stages

June 20 - Toni Stone opens off-Broadway

June 20-26 - Regina Spektor at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

June 26-29 - Working at Encores