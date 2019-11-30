The Cats Movie, Harry Connick Jr.'s Broadway Return & More December Picks from the Broadway.com Staff

Thanksgiving is over, and what better way to chill out after all of that cooking (and eating!) than by planning what you want to see this holiday season? There are some wonderful theatrical offerings during the month of December on stage and at the movie theater—and even one splashy production you can watch in your own home! Check out what the Broadway.com staff is looking forward to seeing during the last month of the decade.

December 5 - Jagged Little Pill Opens on Broadway

Inspired by the trailblazing album of the same name, Jagged Little Pill is set to the music of Grammy winner Alanis Morissette. Directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus and featuring a book by Juno Oscar winner Diablo Cody, this isn't another biomusical. Rather, it's an original story that centers on the seemingly perfect Healy family. Featuring chart-toppers like “Ironic” and “You Learn,” what it all comes down to is that you oughta see this new musical.



Site Producer Joanne Villani

"As a former teen girl that was in high school in the '90s, I can't wait to see how Alanis Morissette's fantastic album translates to the stage. There are so many great songs, and so much story that they can tell. I'm psyched!"

December 7 - The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage Airs

This will be the best day ever! Nickelodeon is set to feature the Tony-nominated musical SpongeBob SquarePants filmed in advance before a live theater audience. Directed by the Broadway production's Tony-nominated director Tina Landau and TV director Glen Weiss, the broadcast will include much of the original Broadway cast, such as Tony nominees Ethan Slater and Gavin Lee.



Production Manager Ryan Carmichael

"With jaw-dropping staging, an eclectic score, and dynamic performances from Ethan Slater and co., I can’t imagine a show more suited to engage TV viewers of all ages than SpongeBob. Fans and non-fans of the cartoon will want to set their DVRs!"

December 12 - Harry Connick Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter Opens

Jazzy crooner Harry Connick Jr. is back on the boards. Featuring a vibrant, 25-piece orchestra and a modern, multi-media presentation, Harry Connick Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter brings the magic of Porter's compositions back to the Great White Way. Connick will delight audiences with his signature style while celebrating Porter’s contributions to the Great American Songbook.



Content Producer Caitlin Moynihan

"Harry Connick Jr. has one of those voices that you just want to listen to forever. That, plus the fact that he'll be singing the iconic songs of Cole Porter on a Broadway stage, means this theatrical concert is a can't-miss!"

December 16 - Sing Street Opens Off-Broadway

The stage musical version of John Carney's Golden Globe-nominated 2016 motion picture extended at New York Theatre Workshop before it even began performances. Featuring a book by Enda Walsh, who earned a Tony Award for penning the musical version of Carney's film Once, Sing Street is set in 1982 Dublin, where 16-year-old Conor (Brenock O'Connor) turns to music to impress a mysterious girl.



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

"Sing Street is my most anticipated movie-to-musical adaptation possibly ever. I remember seeing this in movie theaters and becoming instantly obsessed. I cannot wait to see how they adapted the upbeat banger 'Drive Like You Stole It' and the ballad 'To Find You' for the stage!"

December 20 - Cats Hits the Big Screen

Let the memory live again—with popcorn! The highly anticipated movie musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash-hit Broadway musical Cats is chock-full of stars, including Idris James Corden, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson. Fans have been buzzing about the movie since the trailer hit the Interwebs this past summer, and we're confident everyone is going to be talking about Cats this holiday season.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

"Nobody on the Broadway.com staff saw a big budget, big screen adaptation of this musical theater institution featuring an all-star cast coming. But yet, it’s here and demands our attention. Sorry, Skywalker. In these circles, this is the must-see movie of the holiday season."



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



December 4 - MsTRIAL opens off-Broadway

December 6 - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season three premiere

December 9 - Greater Clements opens off-Broadway

December 10 - Krystal Joy Brown steps into Hamilton

December 11 - Idina Menzel at Carnegie Hall

December 17 - Norm Lewis: Naughty and Nice at 54 Below

December 19 - Fun Home staging at the Plaza Jewish Community Chapel

December 22 - Idina Menzel’s A Home for the Holidays special

December 31 - Annaleigh Ashford on New Year’s Eve at 54 Below