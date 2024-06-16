The 2024 Tony Awards Are Tonight! Winners Updating Live

The 77th Annual Tony Awards are tonight. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, begins at 8:00 PM ET and will be broadcast live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, airing on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. The pre-show, The Tony Awards: Act One, hosted by Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar, will stream on Pluto TV from 6:30-8:00 PM ET. For everything you need to know about the 2024 Tony Awards, click here.

Broadway.com will be updating this story—including the list of winners below—over the course of the night.

The Alicia Keys musical Hell’s Kitchen and David Adjmi’s rock-and-roll drama Stereophonic lead the field, with 13 Tony Award nominations each. The Outsiders is next, with 12 nominations, followed by Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club with nine nominations. Among the nominations for Stereophonic—the most-nominated play in Tony history—five are for its actors: Will Brill, Eli Gelb, Juliana Canfield, Sarah Pidgeon and Tom Pecinka. Also in the running for Best Score and Best Orchestrations, Stereophonic stands out as a play with music in categories otherwise comprising musicals.

In the musical revival category, Merrily We Roll Along is up for a total of seven awards, with stars Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe (a first-time nominee) in contention. Four of the five nominees for Best Direction of a Musical (including Merrily director Maria Friedman) are women, while three of the five nominees for Best Direction of a Play are women.

The full list of nominees is below. As winners are announced, they will be indicated in bold with an asterisk.

BEST MUSICAL

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

BEST PLAY

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who's Tommy

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious

Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY

Will Brill, Stereophonic

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot

Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Roger Bart, Back to the Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen

Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Rick Elice, Water for Elephants



BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (MUSIC AND/OR LYRICS) WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE

Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love

Will Butler, Stereophonic

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders



BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

dots, Appropriate

dots, An Enemy of the People

Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious

David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

David Zinn, Stereophonic

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen

Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

David Korins, Here Lies Love

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back to the Future: The Musical

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

Dede Ayite, Appropriate

Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious

David Zinn, An Enemy of the People

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen

Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell, Suffs

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

Jane Cox, Appropriate

Natasha Katz, Grey House

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding



BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Justin Peck, Illinoise

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

Timo Andres, Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen

Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along