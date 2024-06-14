Nicole Scherzinger to Perform During the Tony Awards In Memoriam; Chita Rivera to Receive Special Tribute

Nicole Scherzinger, who will bring her Olivier Award-winning performance as Sunset Boulevard's Norma Desmond to Broadway this fall, will sing at the Tony Awards during the In Memoriam segment. Brooke Shields, the newly elected President of Actors' Equity, will introduce the segment.

Chita Rivera, who died in January at the age of 91, will be honored with a separate tribute, featuring Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Bebe Neuwirth. They will celebrate Rivera's legendary, seven-decade career on stage in productions such as West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago and many others.

Also set to perform during the ceremony are the casts of Stereophonic, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who's Tommy and Water for Elephants.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will be broadcast live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center—housing the event for the first time in its history—on June 16. The ceremony will air on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

