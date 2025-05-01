2025 Tony Award Nominations Announced! Continue to Check in for Updates

Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce are announcing the nominations for the 78th Annual Tony Awards on May 1 live from Sofitel New York. A selection of categories will be revealed on CBS Mornings at 8:30 AM ET, followed by an announcement of the remaining categories, beginning at 9 AM ET, on the official Tony Awards YouTube page.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has already announced that this year's ceremony will honor Harvey Fierstein with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre and Celia Keenan-Bolger with the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award. Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will also be presented to Great Performances, Michael Price, New 42 and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

The awards ceremony will take place on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Hosted by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, the Tony Awards will air on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT)

Keep checking in for our updating list of nominees. And for everything you need to know about the 78th Annual Tony Awards, visit our Tony Awards FAQ!