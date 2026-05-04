Chess, Schmigadoon! & Two Strangers Lead 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Nominations—Vote Now

You can exhale that breath you've been holding! Broadway.com readers have selected the nominees for the 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, the only major theatrical awards where the nominating jury and voting committee is made up entirely of Broadway fans. Now, it's time to check out the list and vote for the stars and shows you want to take home the trophies.
Chess dominates the board with 15 nominations, including four nominations for its trio of stars, Nicholas Christopher, Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit. Their castmate Hannah Cruz earned two nominations. Schmigadoon! is another major contender with 11 nominations, followed by Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) with a total of 10 nominations. Sam Tutty tied with Christopher, Michele and Tveit with four nominations, making them the most nominated performers.
Voting is open now through Friday, May 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be announced on May 12.
Read the full list of nominees below, and click here to vote!
Favorite New Musical
Schmigadoon!
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Favorite New Play
Call Me Izzy
Liberation
Punch
Favorite Musical Revival
Chess
Mamma Mia!
Favorite Play Revival
Oedipus
Waiting for Godot
Favorite Long-Running Show
Favorite Tour
Beetlejuice
Chicago
Hadestown
Hamilton
Les Misérables
Wicked
Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical
Alex Brightman, Schmigadoon!
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Aaron Tveit, Chess
Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Lea Michele, Chess
Marla Mindelle, Titanique
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Jessica Vosk, Beaches
Favorite Leading Actor in a Play
Don Cheadle, Proof
Neil Patrick Harris, Art
Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Keanu Reeves, Waiting for Godot
Favorite Leading Actress in a Play
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Ayo Edebiri, Proof
Taraji P. Henson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Laurie Metcalf, Little Bear Ridge Road
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels
Jean Smart, Call Me Izzy
Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical
Bryce Pinkham, Chess
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys
Max Clayton, Schmigadoon!
Andre De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Jim Parsons, Titanique
Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime
Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical
Melissa Barrera, Titanique
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Hannah Cruz, Chess
Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!
McKenzie Kurtz, Schmigadoon!
Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime
Favorite Featured Actor in a Play
Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman
Ben Ahlers, Death of a Salesman
Joshua Boone, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime
Mark Consuelos, Fallen Angels
Favorite Featured Actress in a Play
Betsy Aidem, Liberation
Madeline Brewer, Becky Shaw
Victoria Clark, Punch
Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman
Cynthia Nixon, Marjorie Prime
Kara Young, Proof
Favorite Diva Performance
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Hannah Cruz, Chess
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Lea Michele, Chess
Jessica Vosk, Beaches
Favorite Funny Performance
Alex Brightman, Schmigadoon!
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Kristin Chenoweth, The Queen of Versailles
McKenzie Kurtz, Schmigadoon!
Bryce Pinkham, Chess
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Favorite Onstage Pair
Shoshana Bean and Paul Alexander Nolan, The Lost Boys
Alex Brightman and Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Nicholas Christopher and Lea Michele, Chess
Nicholas Christopher and Aaron Tveit, Chess
Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit, Chess
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male)
LJ Benet, The Lost Boys
Don Cheadle, Proof
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Keanu Reeves, Waiting for Godot
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Layton Williams, Titanique
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female)
Melissa Barrera, Titanique
Ayo Edebiri, Proof
Taraji P. Henson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Juliette Lewis, The Rocky Horror Show
Tessa Thompson, The Fear of 13
Maria Wirries, The Lost Boys
Favorite Replacement (Male)
Mark Ballas, Chicago
Corbin Bleu, The Great Gatsby
Bob the Drag Queen, Moulin Rouge!
Tom Felton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Jack Wolfe, Hadestown
Favorite Replacement (Female)
Julie Benko, Ragtime
Isa Briones, Just In Time
Sarah Hyland, Just In Time
Whitney Leavitt, Chicago
Betsy Wolfe, Death Becomes Her
Favorite Original Song
“About To Go In” - Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
“American Express” - Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
“Belong to Someone” - The Lost Boys
“If We Make It Through the Night” - The Lost Boys
“New York” - Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
“Not That Kinda Gal” - Schmigadoon!
Performance of the Year (Musical)
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Lea Michele, Chess
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Aaron Tveit, Chess
Performance of the Year (Play)
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Ayo Edebiri, Proof
Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Totals By Show
Chess - 15
Schmigadoon! - 11
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) - 10
The Lost Boys - 9
Ragtime - 9
Proof - 7
Death of a Salesman - 6
Fallen Angels - 6
Titanique - 6
The Rocky Horror Show - 5
Chicago - 4
Beaches - 3
Every Brilliant Thing - 3
Hadestown - 3
Joe Turner’s Come and Gone - 3
Just In Time - 3
Waiting for Godot - 3
Becky Shaw - 2
Call Me Izzy - 2
Cats: The Jellicle Ball - 2
Death Becomes Her - 2
The Fear of 13 - 2
Giant - 2
Hamilton - 2
Liberation - 2
Little Bear Ridge Road - 2
Marjorie Prime - 2
The Queen of Versailles - 2
Punch - 2
Wicked - 2
Art - 1
Beetlejuice - 1
Dog Day Afternoon - 1
The Great Gatsby - 1
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - 1
Les Miserables - 1
Mamma Mia! - 1
Maybe Happy Ending - 1
Moulin Rouge! - 1
Oedipus - 1
Oh, Mary! - 1
Performers With Multiple Nominations
Nicholas Christopher, Chess - 4
Lea Michele, Chess - 4
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) - 4
Aaron Tveit, Chess - 4
Alex Brightman, Schmigadoon! - 3
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon! - 3
Ayo Edebiri, Proof - 3
Caissie Levy, Ragtime - 3
Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman, Little Bear Ridge Road - 3
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) - 3
Melissa Barrera, Titanique - 2
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys - 2
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels - 2
Hannah Cruz, Chess - 2
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show - 2
Joshua Henry, Ragtime - 2
Taraji P. Henson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone - 2
Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman - 2
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels - 2
Bryce Pinkham, Chess - 2
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing - 2
Jessica Vosk, Beaches - 2