Closing Time! Last Chance to See Tony Winner The Ferryman, Shoshana Bean in Waitress, My Fair Lady & More

We're smiling because it's summertime, but that doesn't mean we can't be sad about having to bid adieu to four Broadway productions, three leading stars and a slew of off-Broadway favorites. Check out the list to learn all about the shows and leads moving on from the Great White Way this month.

The current cast of The Ferryman (Photo: Joan Marcus)

JULY 7: The Harvest is Over

Jez Butterworth's Tony-winning play The Ferryman will thrill audiences for the final time on July 7. The family drama earned nine Tony nominations, including nods for its leads Laura Donnelly and Paddy Considine as well as featured actress Fionnula Flanagan. The current cast stars Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James and Holley Fain as Quinn and Caitlin Carney, respectively. If you missed out on seeing the acclaimed play on Broadway, don't worry. The Ferryman will be seen across the country in a national tour for the 2020-21 season.

Harry Hadden-Paton, Laura Benanti and Allan Corduner in My Fair Lady (Photo: Joan Marcus)

JULY 7: Dancing Away

Bartlett Sher's revival of My Fair Lady at Lincoln Center Theatre will play its last dance on July 7. The Tony-nominated classic currently stars Tony winner Laura Benanti in her "dream role" as Eliza Doolittle and Tony nominee Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgins along with Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani as Alfred P. Doolittle and Lifetime Achievement Tony winner Rosemary Harris as Mrs. Higgins. Be sure to catch this sweeping revival before it heads out of town and keep up with it as it goes on the road for its national tour later this year.

The cast of Ink (Photo: Joan Marcus)

JULY 7: The Sun is Setting

James Graham's Tony-nominated Ink will print its last paper on July 7. Picking up two wins for Neil Austin's lighting design and Bertie Carvel's portrayal of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, Ink tells the story of the creation of the infamous British tabloid The Sun. See it for yourself before it heads to the printing press for the final time.

Adam Driver and Keri Russel in Burn This (Photo: Matthew Murphy

JULY 14: Time to Cool Off

The first Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson's Burn This starring Tony nominee Adam Driver and Golden Globe winner Keri Russell, in her Broadway debut, will play its final performance at the Hudson Theatre on July 14. Featuring Tony nominees Brandon Uranowitz and David Furr, this captivating drama will not soon be forgotten.

Shoshana Bean as Jenna in Waitress (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

JULY 21: Shift's Over

Shoshana Bean is the latest star to take orders as Jenna in Waitress, joining a long list of accomplished stage stars. After joining the diner on March 18, Bean's shift was originally scheduled through May 12 along with co-star Jeremy Jordan. The duo extended through June 2 and Bean eventually extended twice more through July 21. By the time she hangs up her apron, Bean really will have learned what baking can do.

Samantha Barks and Andy Karl at Pretty Woman curtain call (Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

July 21: Andy Karl and Samantha Barks Say Good-Bye to Hollywood

Pretty Woman's leading couple Andy Karl and Samantha Barks are packing their bags and leaving Rodeo Drive on July 21. The Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-nominated pair have been with the show since it came to Broadway and welcome original cast member Jillian Mueller and recent Rent: Live star Brennin Hunt to the roles of Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis, respectively.

ALSO:

JULY 14: We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time ends its run at The Public Theatre.

JULY 21: Originally slated to play a limited run through July 14, the world premiere production of The Secret Life of Bees will now run through July 21.