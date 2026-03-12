The Broadway Show Spring Preview: Daniel Radcliffe, Adrien Brody & 16 New Broadway Shows

The weather is changing, and so are the marquees here on Broadway! As the spring season gets underway, The Broadway Show's Spring Preview episode is jam-packed with insider info. Get a first look at 16 (!) new shows coming to Broadway, and hear from some of the stars you can see on stage this season, including Daniel Radcliffe, Adrien Brody, Juliette Lewis and many more.

Daniel Radcliffe, currently starring in the solo play Every Brilliant Thing, chats with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about the exciting nature of audience participation, connecting with strangers every night and why this is the production that brought him back to Broadway.

Madeline Brewer makes her Broadway debut in Becky Shaw, taking on the titular role. She sits down with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal to speak about achieving her lifelong Broadway dream, the inspiration behind her character and the show's universal themes of seeking love and acceptance.

Learn about the incredible true story that inspired The Fear of 13 directly from its stars, two-time Oscar winner Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson, as well as Tony-winning director David Cromer and playwright Lindsey Ferrentino.

Tony-winning director Sam Pinkleton's star-studded The Rocky Horror Show has us all shivering with antici…pation. Meet the cast members, including Luke Evans, Amber Gray and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and get even more excited to do the Time Warp at Studio 54.

Dog Day Afternoon is officially in performances on Broadway, reuniting The Bear co-stars Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as they make their Broadway debuts. The cast and creative team talk about the privilege and responsibility of bringing the 1975 true crime drama to the stage for the very first time.

The star power doesn't stop there—Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara, Oscar nominee Rose Byrne, Mark Consuelos and Tracee Chimo lead Fallen Angels, bringing a fresh take on the French farce. Hear the cast share what they're most excited about for the revival of Noël Coward’s once-banned comedy.

The producing trio who helped bring The Lost Boys to Broadway—James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Patrick Wilson—share their vision and tease what audiences can expect from the musical adaptation of the cult-favorite '80s vampire film.

"The Lost Boys" producers James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Patrick Wilson (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Wait, what's a baluster? The stacked cast and creative team behind The Balusters—the only original play coming to Broadway this season—chat about the inspiration behind playwright David Lindsay-Abaire's comedy. Set in a small community during the meetings of a fictional homeowner's association, it's sure to evoke very real feelings.

Schmigadoon! director and choreographer Christopher Gatelli opens up about adapting the hit Apple TV+ musical series and his love for Golden Age musicals in the latest installment of Building Broadway with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens.

Run(way), don't walk to see Cats: The Jellicle Ball's Broadway premiere. The Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook visited set designer Rachel Hauck in her studio to learn all about staging the Ballroom-inspired take on Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical.

Titanique is set to make a splash on Broadway, but before the show sets sail, co-creator Constantine Rousouli (Jack Dawson) is taking us below deck on an exclusive tour of the rehearsal space—complete with a cameo from co-creator and star Marla Mindelle (Céline Dion).

Stay tuned for shoutouts to Beaches, A New Musical, Death of a Salesman, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Proof and Giant, all coming to Broadway this season. Keep an eye out for more on these productions in future episodes of The Broadway Show.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 12 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.