Last Call for 11 (!) Broadway Shows Closing in January

It's a new year and a new decade, which means Broadway is getting ready to make more compelling entertainment for the millions of people who flock to the Great White Way yearly. Unfortunately, some shows have to close to make room for the new ones coming in. In January, a whopping 11 shows will be taking their final bows. Check out everything you absolutely must see before the end of the month.

Santino Fontana in Tootsie. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

JANUARY 5: Red Sequins Are Forever

The musical comedy, based on the 1982 film of the same name, will play its final performance on January 5. Tootsie follows Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey, an unemployable actor who disguises himself as a woman to land a job. Needless to say, hilarious chaos ensues. The show received 10 Tony nominations and took home two: one for Fontana's star turn and the other for scribe Robert Horn. Sad you missed it? Tootsie will soon embark on a national tour, so you'll be able to see the unstoppable Dorothy Michaels in a town near you.

Katharine McPhee and Caitlin Houlahan in Waitress. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

JANUARY 5: Goodbye Pie

Composed by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, Waitress will finish its Broadway run on January 5. Waitress garnered four Tony nominations and has gone on to play across the country and in the West End. With a treasure trove of casting replacements like Katharine McPhee, Jeremy Jordan, Gavin Creel, Jordin Sparks, Colleen Ballinger, Todrick Hall and even Bareilles herself, Waitress has given fans many reasons to return during its almost four-year shift at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. McPhee will be the show's final Broadway Jenna by finishing out the run.

Chris McCarrell in The Lightning Thief. (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

JANUARY 5: The Final Quest

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will journey on its last Broadway quest on January 5. The show's limited engagement arrived on the Great White Way three years after it made its off-Broadway debut, and fans of the popular Rick Riordan young adult series welcomed it with open arms. Chris McCarrell, the only cast member not making his Broadway debut in the show, has played the title character since the beginning. It won't be long before lightning strikes again because the musical is hitting the road to bring Percy's story of bravery, acceptance and love to cities across the country.

The cast of A Christmas Carol. (Photo: Joan Marcus)

January 5: One More Carol

The first Broadway production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol will help ring in the holiday cheer one last time on January 5. With an adaptation by Tony winner Jack Thorne, the new take on the classic transported audiences back in time with the help of Campbell Scott's portrayal of Ebenezer Scrooge. Cookies, string quartets and a theater full of lights allowed audiences to revel in the holiday spirit and hear the beloved Christmas story in a new way.

Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker in The Sound Inside. (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

JANUARY 12: Turning the Page

Adam Rapp's Broadway debut thriller The Sound Inside will play for the final time at Studio 54 on January 12. The two-hander, directed by David Cromer, follows a professor and student's complicated relationship that blurs the line between fiction and reality. Featuring newcomer Will Hochman and Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker, this beautifully performed piece is quietly intense and literary, while leaving audiences stunned.

The cast of Freestyle Love Supreme. (Photo: Joan Marcus)

JANUARY 12: Mic Drop

What started out as a side hobby during the creation of In the Heights, Freestyle Love Supreme has turned into its very own verifiable Broadway hit. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale, FLS combines rap and improv, so no one can see the same show twice. With occasional surprise appearances by Miranda, Wayne Brady, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs and more, this is a Broadway event that must be experienced to be believed, so be sure to get to the Booth Theatre by January 12.

The cast of Oklahoma! (Photo: Little Fang)

JANUARY 19: Chili To-Go

Daniel Fish's Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! will serve chili and corn bread to its final audience on January 19. Starring Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Mary Testa, Patrick Vaill and recently crowned Tony winner Ali Stroker, this newly imagined version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic has been surprising audiences at the Circle in the Square Theatre for 10 months. With history-making performances, a thrilling dream ballet and hearty snacks during intermission, Oklahoma!'s absence is sure to be felt.

The cast of Slave Play. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

JANUARY 19: Keep Listening

Jeremy O. Harris' buzzed-about Broadway debut work Slave Play will end its extended limited run on January 19. After Harris wrote the provocative piece while still in graduate school, it had its world premiere at off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop in 2018 before moving to the Golden Theatre. Following three interracial couples as they discover truths hidden deep within themselves, Slave Play's impact will be felt for a long while.



ALSO:

JANUARY 4: Derren Brown: Secret will do its final trick at Broadway's Cort Theatre.

JANUARY 5: The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays bows for the last time at the Neil Simon Theatre.

JANUARY 5: The last snowfall will happen at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in Slava's Snowshow.

JANUARY 5: The acclaimed Yiddish production of Fiddler on the Roof will close at Stage 42.

JANUARY 5: Alexis Scheer's Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, which received three extensions off-Broadway, ends its run.

JANUARY 19: Samuel D. Hunter's Greater Clements, starring Judith Ivey, closes at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

JANUARY 26: Current Dear Evan Hansen stars Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello, who play Evan Hansen and Connor Murphy, respectively, will take their final bow at the Music Box Theatre.