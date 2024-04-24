Jessica Lange Visits The Broadway Show; Plus, Suffs, The Wiz, Hell’s Kitchen and More Celebrate Broadway Openings

Opening-night celebrations abound this week on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. But amid all the carousing, we still found time to check in on old friends, peek inside Broadway’s glitziest new musical and enjoy an exclusive in-studio performance from a citizen of Oz.

Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award winner Jessica Lange, star of Paula Vogel’s Mother Play, sits down with host Fadal for a conversation about her latest Broadway project. Hear how she’s settling in as matriarch of Paula Vogel’s challenging family story.

On the opening-night front, it’s back-to-back red-carpet revels: Join the resistance with Hillary Clinton and the cast of Shaina Taub’s Suffs; ease on down the press line at the opening of The Wiz; get your pulse up on the pink carpet with the stars of The Heart of Rock and Roll; get to know the band at the Broadway opening of Stereophonic; join Alicia Keys for a joyous Broadway evening at Hell’s Kitchen; and hear from Cabaret stars Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin as they usher in the latest revival of Kander and Ebb’s musical masterpiece.

Phillip Johnson Richardson

(Photo by Luis Ferrá for Broadway.com)

Katie Rose Clarke, who plays Beth in Maria Friedman’s acclaimed revival of Merrily We Roll Along, joins Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek for a walking tour of her Broadway resume. See Clarke visit the ghosts of her Broadway past all over the Theater District.

The Great Gatsby is now on stage at the Broadway Theatre and costume designer Linda Cho is in charge of outfitting her cast in a wardrobe fit for the Roaring Twenties. Watch Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens chat with the Tony-winning artist and find out how she’s bringing the Jazz Age into the 21st century.

Emma Pittman, The Outsiders’ Cherry Valance, is Broadway.com’s latest vlogger. Check out clips from episode one of Call Me Cherry, which takes viewers from opening night to the recording booth.

Phillip Johnson Richardson, who stars on Broadway as Tinman in The Wiz, stops by the Broadway.com studio to offer an exclusive performance. Enjoy his rendition of one of the show’s classic numbers, “What Would I Do If I Could Feel.”

And finally, Water for Elephants' Isabelle McCalla, Back to the Future's Casey Likes and Aladdin's Michael James Scott have selected the winner of the Broadway’s Biggest Fan contest. Find out who proved their fandom to our illustrious panel of judges and will be heading to New York City for the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, April 24 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.