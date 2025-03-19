It's Spring Preview Week on The Broadway Show, Featuring Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren, Jonathan Groff and More!

Adrienne Warren, Nick Jonas and Tamsen Fadal (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

It's springtime on Broadway, which means spring preview time for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal! It's a jam-packed episode, filled with all the highlights coming to stages in the weeks ahead. Here's everything that's not to be missed.

Kicking off the episode are The Last Five Years stars Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, who sit down with host Fadal to talk about bringing Jason Robert Brown's two-hander to Broadway for the first time.

Tony winner Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal discuss their stage roots as they gear up to open Othello.

Oscar winner George Clooney takes the podium outside the Winter Garden Theatre where Good Night, And Good Luck is now in performances.

Paul Wontorek and Jonathan Groff

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Just in Time leading man Jonathan Groff catches up with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek before taking the stage as Bobby Darin at Circle in the Square Theatre.

Tony winner David Hyde Pierce, Ramin Karimloo and Jinkx Monsoon share about the reimagined Pirates! The Penzance Musical, beginning its Broadway run April 4.

Succession Emmy winner Sarah Snook, now on stage at the Music Box Theatre, discusses playing all 26 characters in The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Caroline Bowman gives us the scoop on Smash, the new musical based on the fan-favorite TV show of the same name.

Floyd Collins stars Jeremy Jordan and Lizzy McAlpine talk about bringing the musical's harrowing true story to the stage.

Go inside Purpose’s starry opening night with playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, director Phylicia Rashad and the cast of the family dramedy.

Stranger Things fan? Broadway's Jim Hopper, Burke Swanson, dishes on how Stranger Things: The First Shadow will connect to the TV show’s upcoming final season.

Grammy winner Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, the songwriting team behind Real Women Have Curves, join Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens for a conversation about the brand-new score.

Hear from Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk and Oscar winner Kieran Culkin as they prepare for the latest Broadway revival of Glengarry Glen Ross.

BOOP! The Musical's title star Jasmine Amy Rogers talks about bringing her cartoon character to life.

Tony winners Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga eagerly anticipate their Broadway return in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends.

TV favorites Elizabeth Gillies and Milo Manheim share about taking over the flower shop in the hit off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

Screen star Andrew Scott previews his solo production of Checkhov’s Vanya off-Broadway.

Learn about Broadway.com’s annual Broadway’s Biggest Fan contest, and submit your application today!

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, March 19 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.